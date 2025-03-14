Comparing Astera Labs (ALAB) & Its Competitors

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) is one of 173 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Astera Labs to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Astera Labs and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Astera Labs $396.29 million -$83.42 million -37.76 Astera Labs Competitors $29.53 billion $592.42 million 52.55

Astera Labs’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Astera Labs. Astera Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astera Labs -21.05% -10.40% -9.56% Astera Labs Competitors -470.17% -79.71% -11.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Astera Labs and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Astera Labs and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astera Labs 0 1 12 1 3.00 Astera Labs Competitors 2527 10090 19782 706 2.56

Astera Labs presently has a consensus target price of $112.77, indicating a potential upside of 72.64%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 671.14%. Given Astera Labs’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Astera Labs has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.5% of Astera Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Astera Labs beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

