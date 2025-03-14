Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 362,051 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,233,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,051 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $103,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 235,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 36,932 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 182,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Down 12.3 %

BATS:FBCG opened at $40.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.98.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.