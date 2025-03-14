Hughes Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,709,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $786,453,000 after acquiring an additional 521,932 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 5,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,789,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $108.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $103.67 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.73. The company has a market capitalization of $471.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.