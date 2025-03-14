iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,993 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $264,000. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $682,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,829,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $117.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.00. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.16 and a 12-month high of $120.33.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
