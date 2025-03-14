Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 6,810 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Hilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities makes up about 1.0% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $11,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:AVB opened at $207.45 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $177.40 and a one year high of $239.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.45.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 92.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.64.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

