Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 7,297 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Hilton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,297 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 139,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,500,000 after buying an additional 24,881 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 57.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 14,652 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $4,228,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth $1,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.2 %

MKC opened at $80.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.87. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $86.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $2,163,926.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,814.31. The trade was a 81.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

