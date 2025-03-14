Hilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 247 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $893,219,000 after acquiring an additional 37,884 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,709,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $748,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $520,335,000 after buying an additional 28,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $503,338,000 after acquiring an additional 64,617 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 318,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 30,157 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.00.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.22, for a total value of $2,989,092.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 144,553 shares in the company, valued at $74,910,255.66. The trade was a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.06, for a total value of $1,924,222.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,691,559.44. The trade was a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,571 shares of company stock valued at $17,709,721 over the last ninety days. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

TDY opened at $480.16 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $522.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.44 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.