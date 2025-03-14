Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Bought by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HLI opened at $155.78 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.81 and a twelve month high of $192.10. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.88.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

