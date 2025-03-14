Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNR. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,880,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,969,000 after buying an additional 182,530 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth $3,684,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,892,000 after purchasing an additional 25,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 367.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,956 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of RNR stock opened at $236.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.38. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $208.98 and a 12-month high of $300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.71 and a 200-day moving average of $257.81.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 23.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total transaction of $254,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,178,270.72. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $318.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (down previously from $304.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.90.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

