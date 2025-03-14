Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,047,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,548 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for approximately 2.4% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,071,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

NYSE:WPM opened at $72.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.53. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $73.77. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $380.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.74 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

