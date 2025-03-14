Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,397 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises about 1.5% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,192,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,755,000 after purchasing an additional 202,395 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 139,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 17,841 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,754,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5,229.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 272,292 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGXU stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average is $25.92. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $27.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.92.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

