Sienna Gestion Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Sienna Gestion lowered its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,984 shares during the quarter. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCEP. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $82.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.66 and its 200 day moving average is $78.98. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $65.94 and a 52 week high of $88.39.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

