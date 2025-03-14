Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Price Target to $15.00

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Friday, December 13th.
Nyxoah Trading Up 3.3 %
Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 1,043.93% and a negative return on equity of 51.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nyxoah will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nyxoah
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYXH. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at $96,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Nyxoah during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nyxoah by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter.
Nyxoah Company Profile
Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
