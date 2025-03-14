Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIBR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $107,833,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,333,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,439,000 after purchasing an additional 171,297 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 125.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 148,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,389,000. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,905,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.35. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $71.92.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

