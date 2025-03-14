Essential Planning LLC. Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,313 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tesla from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,643,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,802. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 477,228 shares of company stock worth $166,849,043. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $240.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $354.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.49. The firm has a market cap of $774.15 billion, a PE ratio of 117.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

