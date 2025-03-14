Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Acquired by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Select Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Select Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Select Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Select Water Solutions by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,818,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,495,000 after acquiring an additional 47,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Select Water Solutions by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,682,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after acquiring an additional 31,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Select Water Solutions Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Select Water Solutions stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.77. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $15.14.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.14). Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $349.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Insider Transactions at Select Water Solutions

In other news, CEO John Schmitz sold 73,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $957,053.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,825,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,811,417.84. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Select Water Solutions

(Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.