Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Makes New $558,000 Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Humana by 18.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Humana by 90.6% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Humana by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.68.

Humana Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE HUM opened at $251.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $406.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,463.06. The trade was a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

