CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Acquired by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $41.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.63. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $75.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $1,013,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,613 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,037.60. This trade represents a 9.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $120,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 77,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,288,822.60. This represents a 3.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,381 shares of company stock worth $1,608,243 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

