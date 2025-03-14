Monaco Asset Management SAM Cuts Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Monaco Asset Management SAM cut its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Pan American Silver makes up about 0.8% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. TD Securities cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.92.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 79.92 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $815.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.20 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

