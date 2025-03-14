Atyr PHARMA’s (ATYR) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

ATYR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Atyr PHARMA in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Atyr PHARMA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Atyr PHARMA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Atyr PHARMA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATYR opened at $3.99 on Friday. Atyr PHARMA has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $334.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atyr PHARMA will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atyr PHARMA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atyr PHARMA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atyr PHARMA in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atyr PHARMA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Atyr PHARMA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atyr PHARMA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atyr PHARMA Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

