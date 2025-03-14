iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is ETF Store Inc.’s Largest Position

ETF Store Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,976 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 17.8% of ETF Store Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after purchasing an additional 95,234 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after purchasing an additional 67,472 shares during the last quarter. Strategent Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

IVV opened at $554.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $596.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $588.66. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The company has a market capitalization of $551.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.