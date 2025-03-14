Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the February 13th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tharisa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TIHRF opened at $0.84 on Friday. Tharisa has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91.

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

