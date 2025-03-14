Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Short Interest Update

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 1,467.6% from the February 13th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 647,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 19.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Pop Culture Group Stock Up 16.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPOP opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Pop Culture Group has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06.

About Pop Culture Group

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, industry associations, and companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

