Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Trading Down 4.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $100.01 and last traded at $99.85. 106,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 927,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.86.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lantheus

Lantheus Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.38.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $391.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.61 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $5,010,645.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,551,645.65. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $94,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,695.32. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.