Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.54 and last traded at $79.67, with a volume of 523998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.51.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 209.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 231,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,860,000 after acquiring an additional 38,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 376,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50,153 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

