Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,568,737 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 6,417,976 shares.The stock last traded at $25.30 and had previously closed at $25.08.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

