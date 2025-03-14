Curve DAO Token (CRV) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last Week

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $521.92 million and approximately $97.34 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Curve DAO Token launched on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 2,237,102,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,298,702,618 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official message board is news.curve.fi. Curve DAO Token’s official website is www.curve.fi. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

