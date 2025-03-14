SelfKey (KEY) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One SelfKey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SelfKey has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $629,802.71 worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

