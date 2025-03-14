Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The accessories brand company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $342.30 million for the quarter.
Fossil Group Trading Up 29.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a market cap of $87.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.12. Fossil Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.
About Fossil Group
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
