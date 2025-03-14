Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,061 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 69.8% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Argus set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $126.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.14. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $132.84.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

