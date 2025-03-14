Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock on February 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 2/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 2/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/14/2025.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $680.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $642.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $695.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $840.01.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Leerink Partners upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $762.00 to $834.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bernstein Bank reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $973.13.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

