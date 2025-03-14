Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Given New $40.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 140.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cartesian Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNAC

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ RNAC opened at $16.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $422.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.71. Cartesian Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $41.87.

In other news, CFO Blaine Davis sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $67,791.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,669.13. This represents a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Metin Kurtoglu sold 2,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $40,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,051.52. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,744 shares of company stock valued at $247,337. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartesian Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Cartesian Therapeutics by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cartesian Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.