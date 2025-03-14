authID (NASDAQ:AUID) Releases Earnings Results

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. authID had a negative return on equity of 89.02% and a negative net margin of 1,702.46%.
authID Stock Down 0.2 %
AUID opened at $4.76 on Friday. authID has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57.
About authID
