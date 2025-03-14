authID (NASDAQ:AUID) Releases Earnings Results

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. authID had a negative return on equity of 89.02% and a negative net margin of 1,702.46%.

authID Stock Down 0.2 %

AUID opened at $4.76 on Friday. authID has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57.

About authID

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

