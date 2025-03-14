Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 982 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 46,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPEM opened at $39.35 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average is $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.67.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

