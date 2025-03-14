Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,453 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.8% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,567,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,561 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,223.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,894,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,681 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,134,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,885,000 after acquiring an additional 506,778 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,846,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,534,000 after acquiring an additional 86,792 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 380.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,421,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,300 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $60.24 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $55.65 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.78.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.