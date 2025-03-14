Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Shares Purchased by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,889,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,007,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

VTWV opened at $131.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.41. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.09 and a 12-month high of $161.65. The firm has a market cap of $745.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

