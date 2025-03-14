Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,634,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 332,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $24.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

