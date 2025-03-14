Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 56,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 114,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $79.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2474 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

