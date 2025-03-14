Northwest Wealth Management LLC Buys 56,541 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,534.6% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $40.24.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

