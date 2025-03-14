Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jones Trading

Jones Trading upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Nuvation Bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

NUVB stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $745.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.47. Nuvation Bio has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 103,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,151,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 21.5% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

