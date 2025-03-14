RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $7.02 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,019,000. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 98,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 67,834 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000.

NASDAQ BSJU opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.02. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $26.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

