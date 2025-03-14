Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 67,362 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,362 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,780,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,846,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,266,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,172 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $94,710,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,800,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,138,000 after buying an additional 1,028,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,470,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,138,000 after buying an additional 815,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $370,792.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,416.38. The trade was a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $487,368.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,329.50. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,319,269. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $95.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.69 billion, a PE ratio of 76.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

