Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 357 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,046,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,630,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,085,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 912,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,181,000 after buying an additional 127,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,699,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright acquired 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,506.76. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $161.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.41 and its 200 day moving average is $174.54. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.69 and a fifty-two week high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.