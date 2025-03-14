Tredje AP fonden Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,519 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $26,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $122.43 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $140.55. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.28.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

