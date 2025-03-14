Morgan Stanley Cuts Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $81.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.44.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $85.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $82.98 and a 1-year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $44,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,824. This represents a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,800. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.2% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $647,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

