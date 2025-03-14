CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CNB Financial Price Performance

Shares of CCNEP opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $25.75.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

