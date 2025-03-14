NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Mizuho

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NVDA. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.51.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $115.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.71 and a 200-day moving average of $131.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,039,125 shares of company stock valued at $137,062,338 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,218,000. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 328,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,096,000 after purchasing an additional 54,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,764,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.