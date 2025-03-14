AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Short Interest Down 91.6% in February

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 91.6% from the February 13th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. AB Conservative Buffer ETF has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $40.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.87 million, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUFC. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 35,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,250,000.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Company Profile

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

