Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 80.5% from the February 13th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMT opened at $22.97 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- D-Wave Quantum Stock Jumps on “Quantum Supremacy” News
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- How Taiwan Semiconductor’s U.S. Move Could Shift Chipmaking
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Crypto Crash Hits These 4 Blockchain Stocks—Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.