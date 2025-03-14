Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 80.5% from the February 13th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMT opened at $22.97 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.