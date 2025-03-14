Stride (NYSE:LRN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $140.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s current price.

LRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

NYSE:LRN opened at $118.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. Stride has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. Research analysts predict that Stride will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Stride by 293.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,024,000 after buying an additional 645,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,306,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Stride by 783.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 453,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,095,000 after acquiring an additional 401,838 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stride by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,397,000 after acquiring an additional 375,686 shares during the period. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,694,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

